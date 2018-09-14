Inquest opens into death of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri

An inquest has opened into the death of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri. Photo: Richard Smee Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Messages and floral tributes to nightclub owner, Ibish Peri at Bished. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Messages and floral tributes to nightclub owner, Ibish Peri at Bished. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Peri, 35, was found dead at his address above Bished nightclub on Prince of Wales Road on September 11, 2018.

At the opening of his inquest on Friday, area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was hanging.

Mr Peri was the owner of Code Red Promotions, which runs Mercy, Flaunt, Lace and Bished, formerly Rocco’s.

MORE: ‘He was the prince of Prince of Wales Road’: Mother’s tribute to nightclub owner

Tributes have poured in since his death, with his mother describing him as the “prince of Prince of Wales Road”.

Bouquets of flowers and heartfelt messages have also been left outside Bished nightclub.

A vigil in his memory is planned to take place at Bished in Norwich at 8pm on Sunday, September 16.

Ms Blake adjourned the inquest to January 7, 2019, at 12 midday. She said it is expected to take one hour.

• The Samaritans can be called for free, at any time on 116 123 or by emailing: jo@samaritans.org

MORE: ‘A true gent’ - flood of touching tributes for Norwich nightclub owner