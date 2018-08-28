‘He was the prince of Prince of Wales Road’: Mother’s tribute to nightclub owner

Dawn Peri, right, with close family and friends, takes comfort from the messages and floral tributes to her son, Ibish, at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

The mother of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri, who has died, today described her son as “the prince of Prince of Wales Road”.

Ibish Peri with his nephew. Photo: Richard Smee Ibish Peri with his nephew. Photo: Richard Smee

Mr Peri, who was in his 30s and owned the company behind Mercy, Flaunt and Bished, was found dead in a property above Bished nightclub in Prince of Wales Road on Tuesday evening.

Since the news of his death broke, dozens of tributes, bouquets of flowers and heartfelt messages have been both left outside Bished nightclub and online.

A close family friend, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “His family are humbled by the tributes outside the bar and online messages - the tributes have been very touching.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, they said: “Ibish was a fantastic business man, he put his time and effort into the bars and pubs he had. He has been the core of Norwich nightlife since 2005.

“He knew everybody within Norwich nightlife and everybody knew him.

“He had a core set of friends who are sorely going to miss him and Norwich will be a quieter place without him.”

Another friend of Mr Peri’s, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: “I have known Ibish for about 30 years, since he was a little tearaway and he never stopped.”

Adding that there where two sides to Mr Peri - his business persona and quieter side which few people outside his close family and friends ever got to see - they added: “There was another side to Ibish that nobody ever saw except for his close family, there where two different sides to him, the business side and the simple, caring loving person that he hid away.

Dawn and Steve Peri, comfort each other after losing their son Ibish. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Dawn and Steve Peri, comfort each other after losing their son Ibish. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“He trained his dogs amazingly, he used to go away fishing, he was a fantastic uncle.

“He would go off on his own, his passion was fishing, his dogs and his family. He was very close to his family.”

A spokesman for the Peri family said they planned to hold a public memorial for Mr Peri in Norwich, the date and time of which is yet to be confirmed.

A private funeral will then take place in Cyprus.