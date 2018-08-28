“I understand the controversy behind it” - Former Norwich City star Darren Eadie on his coaching move to Ipswich

He is well known and much loved for being one of Norwich City’s most exciting ever talents but Canaries legend Darren Eadie has done the unthinkable - by pulling on an Ipswich badge.

But the former winger, who played 168 times for City scoring 35 goals between 1993 and 1999, has not committed the ultimate infidelity by signing for Norwich’s arch-rivals Ipswich Town.

He is instead helping youngsters at St Joseph’s College, a co-educational day and boarding school, in Suffolk reach their full potential by guiding and coaching them as he had done so at Langley School in Loddon.

Eadie, who also played for Leicester before being forced to retire at the age of 28 due to a knee injury, said he understood the potential “controversy” surrounding his new role but insisted it was about helping to nurture young talent.

He said: “I did feel a bit awkward because even on the kit I’ve got its got an Ipswich badge on it so its something I’m going to have to get used to.

“People thinking ‘why has he gone to Ipswich’ but it’s about trying to develop young players not only for Ipswich Town but for Norwich City.

“I’m never going to lose my love for Norwich City but I’m not employed by Ipswich Town but by St Joseph’s College.

“But I do understand and did feel a bit odd. Even my kids are saying ‘Dad you’ve got Ipswich Town on your stuff, dad you’re going to have to cover that up”.

He added: “I understand the controversy behind it, I totally do.

“I’m Norwich City through and through but its not about Ipswich Town or Norwich City its about St Joseph’s College and making them the best in the country and I believe we will do that.

”It’s an opportunity for me. They want to be the best in the country in the independent market and in the schools sector.”

Eadie’s move comes after three “good” years at Langley School where he worked hard to build up a successful football academy there.

But as well as coaching youngsters, Eadie, who co-presented The Mustard Show on Archant’s former Mustard TV station, has made a recent return to the pitch as a substitute with Sheringham in their recent 1-0 win over Wroxham Reserves.

He said: “I really enjoyed that. We managed to see the game out and ended up winning 1-0 so I’ve got a 100 per cent record so far.”