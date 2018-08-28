Norwich Science Festival’s expedition to the top of a glacier

Adventurer and scientist Huw James will run workshops and science shows at Norwich Science Festival 2018. Photo: Norwich Science Festival Norwich Science Festival

A world renowned adventurer and science presenter has gone to the very top of the world to shout about the city’s science festival.

Huw James took the 2018 Norwich Science Festival brochure with him to the peak of the Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska.

The gutsy Welsh explorer will run a series of adventure workshops and science shows at Norwich Science Festival on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 October.

A twitter video shows Huw taking in the magnificent icy landscape surrounding the Mendenhall Glacier by helicopter, before landing at its peak.

Holding a festival brochure, the adventurer declares Norwich Science festival “one of the best science festivals the UK has to offer.”

He added: “Come and see our shows, they’re about exploring the natural world and finding out what problems we have at the moment with climate change, glaciers disappearing and all the science that goes with it.”

Find the full programme here.