Hundreds set to attend candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub ower Ibish Peri

Ibish Peri. Photo: Richard Smee Archant

Hundred of people will tonight attend a candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri.

Dawn Peri, right, with close family and friends, takes comfort from the messages and floral tributes to her son, Ibish, at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Dawn Peri, right, with close family and friends, takes comfort from the messages and floral tributes to her son, Ibish, at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Peri, who was 35 and owned the company behind a number of Prince of Wales Road bars and clubs, was found dead in a property above Bished nightclub on Tuesday evening.

The popular businessman’s death triggered an outpouring of tributes, with bouquets of flowers, heart-shaped balloons and touching messages left outside the club.

His close friends have organised a candlelit vigil outside Bished on Sunday night to celebrate what an “inspirational person” he was, with everyone welcome.

Flaunt, one of the clubs which was owned by Mr Peri’s Code Red Promotions company, will be opening at 7pm. People are invited to raise a glass in Mr Peri’s memory.

And a fundraising campaign set up to boost a local mental health charity in honour of Mr Peri has now raised more than £2,000.

Mr Peri’s friends Jack Bowgen and Steve Maddams set up a JustGiving page in aid of Norwich and Central Mind.

The pair said that Mr Peri, who owned Code Red Promotions, had “his own battles” with mental health issues and the fundraiser would help the charity to support other people experiencing difficulties.

They said: “Ibish was a much loved member of the community and helped many people.

“He would always make sure his friends and family knew that he would be there for them should they need him.

“He was one of the most generous and kind people around.

“His contribution to nightlife has put Norwich on the map and his events had people travelling from all over the UK to visit his clubs.”

People can make a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ibish-peri

There will also be collection tins for people to put donations to Mind in at tonight’s candelit vigil, which will take place at 8pm.

An inquest into Mr Peri’s death was opened on Friday, when area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was hanging. She adjourned a full inquest to January.

Tributes have poured in since his death, with his mother Dawn describing him as “the prince of Prince of Wales Road”.

• The Samaritans can be called for free, at any time on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org