Send in your pictures for special Norfolk Day souvenir supplement

Staff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby, enjoying Norfolk Day. It shows Justin Etteridge, Chris Woodruff, Cat Littlewood, Amelia Davies and Rebecca Cook Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

To celebrate the success of the first-ever Norfolk Day the EDP will be creating a special supplement.

The 24-page keepsake memento will be published on Monday, July 30.

It will feature special reports from across all areas of Norfolk.

The supplement will include dozens of pictures of Norfolk Day events taken by our photographers.

But we also want to feature your pictures to showcase the multitude of events - nearly 300 - which are taking place today and across the weekend.

To send in pictures email norfolkday@archant.co.uk by 2pm tomorrow.

They must say where they were taken, who is in them, including first and last names, what they show, who took them and contact names and numbers.

To be used in the best way they must be large high resolution images, around 1MB or more in size and sent as jpeg attachments.

Pictures can also be shared on Twitter using the #Norfolk Day.