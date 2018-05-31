Video

Today is the hottest day of the year as temperatures reach 33.3C

The beach at Sea Palling. Picture : ANTONY KELLY archant 2017

Today has officially been the hottest day of the year in the region as mercury has risen to peaks of 33.3C in some areas.

️️️BREAKING NEWS - it's the #hottestdayoftheyearsofar with 33.3 °C recorded at Santon Downham in Suffolk ️️️ pic.twitter.com/wMsPfCvAsx — Met Office (@metoffice) July 23, 2018

The Met Office said temperatures in Santon Downham have hit the highest recorded so far this year, the day they also issued an amber heatwave warning for much of the country, including the East of England.

The amber, or level three, warning is issued when temperatures are predicted to hit 30C (86F) during the day, and 15C (59F) at night, for at least two consecutive days, a Met Office spokeswoman said.

People are urged to either stay out of the sun or at least avoid being in the sun when it is at its strongest between 11am and 3pm.

There is a 90pc possibility of heatwave conditions between 9am on Monday and 9am Friday in parts of England, mainly in the south and east, the Met Office said.

Phil Garner, of Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said temperatures will remain steady until at least Friday.

“Things are looking very settled until we get through to the weekend, with dry, hot weather continuing through until Friday night,” he said.

“We may be looking at showers coming in from the west on Saturday, and thereafter getting through to Sunday and Monday the hot weather will be coming back again.

“Temperatures will be even higher than the last two days, reaching highs of 31-32C, with overnight temperatures not lower than 15C.

“Some stations in the region are now going 44 days since we had rain.

The heat health watch warning is designed to make local services aware that these conditions are being met, and for them to take action.

Nearly all parts of the UK are seeing above average temperatures, but it will be hot or very hot towards the east or south east.

During the current heatwave, UK temperatures have been approximately 10C higher than average for this time of year.

“We advise the public to take care in the sun, especially when temperatures are potentially reaching 30 degrees or more throughout this week, either stay out of the sun or be sensible and don’t go out in the strongest sunshine hours (11am to 3pm),” the Met Office spokeswoman said.

Members of the public were also urged to take the usual precautions in the sun, including covering up, wearing sun screen and drinking plenty of water.