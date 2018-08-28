Video

This is why there was a hot air balloon in Norwich city centre

Mike Imerson as Dizzy O'Dare playing Phineas Fogg lost in Norwich Market in his hot air balloon, in preparation for the Out There Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Shoppers were in for a surprise on their Thursday lunch break as a man wearing as a hot air balloon floated down Gentleman’s Walk.

Performer Dizzy O’Dare dressed up as Phileas Fogg from Jules Verne’s classic novel ‘Around the World in Eighty Days’ to promote Out There Festival.

The annual celebration of circus and street arts returns to Great Yarmouth town centre from September 14 to 16 with over 100 performers from 10 countries.

The event is completely free and over 50,000 people are expected to attend the festival which this year will mark the 250th anniversary of circus.

Both Great Yarmouth and Norwich have been officially designated as two of the six UK cities of circus.

The big headline event comes from French street arts titans Générik Vapeur who will be returning to Great Yarmouth to collaborate with Gorilla Circus.

Générik Vapeur first performed in the town in 2010 with their show ‘Bivouac’ at Out There festival.

They delighted festival-goers with an eclectic handful of blue men and women running round the streets, accompanied by oil drums, fire and smoke.

The festival is also supporting local talent with Great Yarmouth act Dizzy O’Dare and his ‘Phileas Fogg Day 79’ show which is a hilarious combination of modern technology and ‘Around the World in 80 Days’.

Dizzy was handing out flyers all around Norwich on Thursday in the basket of a mini hot air balloon to spread the word.

To see the full Out There Festival programme visit the Out There Festival website.