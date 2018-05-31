Search

Homes left with intermittent power after line fault

PUBLISHED: 16:49 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:19 14 August 2018

UK Power Networks staff are investigating. Picture: Archant

UK Power Networks staff are investigating. Picture: Archant

Submitted

More than 900 homes were left without power in Norfolk after a line fault, with residents continuing to be affected by an intermittent power supply.

Homes and stores in the Becketts Grove area of Wymondham have had power losses since 3.10pm with power returning and shutting off again.

A Power Networks spokesman said: “Following a fault on the electricity network at 3.10pm this afternoon, 911 customers in the Post Mill Close and Becketts Grove areas of Wymondham would have seen an interruption to their power supply.

“All supplies were restored at 3.45pm. We understand how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Despite the electricity being returned residents have reported continued loss of power in Wymondham and Hethersett.

The spokesman added: “Our engineers are investigating the cause of this power cut.”

Residents have suggested that it has been caused by surrounding thunderstorms.

