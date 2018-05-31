Two fire crews rescue person from car in three-vehicle crash on the A47

Crash on the A47 near Hockering in Norfolk. PHOTO: Eleanor Pringle Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the A47.

Police are letting vehicles through in turn at the scene of the incident near Hockering.

The road was fully reopened by 8.45am.

Three cars, a black Ford, a blue Peugeot, and a third vehicle, were involved in the collision.

Vehicle recovery is currently at the scene, dealing with the black Ford and the third car.

Two ambulances were at the scene.

One woman, 44, was taken to hospital after reportedly suffering from back pain.

There were no other serious injuries.

Two Norfolk Fire and Rescue service crews from Dereham did have to release one person from their car.

