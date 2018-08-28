Search

Charity which turns women’s lives around to come under spotlight at Norwich Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:03 15 September 2018

Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The vital work of a charity which helps turn people’s lives around will be put in the spotlight at an event at Norwich Cathedral.

The Cathedral’s Social Concerns Group is hosting a talk by Norwich-based Hebron Trust, which helps women whose lives have been affected by alcohol and drug addiction.

William Armstrong, a lay canon at Norwich Cathedral and patron of Hebron Trust, said: “The meeting is an opportunity to hear about the vital work of the organisation in helping to rehabilitate women whose lives have been devastated by their addiction to drugs or alcohol.

“Hebron provides a safe, supportive and caring environment to enable people to confront their problems and seek to rebuild their lives.”

The meeting is in the Weston Room at Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry at 7pm on Monday, September 17.

All are welcome and a light buffet will be provided.

