Heatwave to break this evening with thundery downpours

PUBLISHED: 06:48 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:41 07 August 2018

Storm pictures from a thunderstorm in Norwich.

Storm pictures from a thunderstorm in Norwich.

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Today could mark the end of the heatwave for the rest of the week as temperatures are set to drop dramatically from this evening.

Forecasters at the Met Office have said a “very hot and often sunny day” is expected today, with highs of up to 33C. However, cloud will build through the afternoon, with the risk of some thundery outbreaks of rain spreading northeast into the evening.

The heaviest downpours in the East of England are likely to hit Essex and Suffolk, before thundery rain moves eastwards after midnight with most parts dry by dawn. Tonight is expected to be another quite humid and uncomfortable night with a minimum temperature of 17C.

From Wednesday for the remainder of the week, temperatures are unlikely to rise past 25C, with a much fresher feel, the Met Office says.

