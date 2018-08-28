Event will look at mental wellbeing of health and social care staff

The Julian Study Centre, where the event will be held. Photo: UEA UEA

Safeguarding the mental wellbeing of health and social care staff will be discussed by the region’s NHS trusts and charities at a conference organised by the University of East Anglia (UEA), which will take place today (Friday).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Supporting health and social care professionals to manage the stress and demands of the job is just one of the topics of a day-long conference which will see researchers, clinicians, senior managers and service users gather to discuss best practice and showcase innovations.

Kristy Sanderson, professor in applied health research at UEA will speak about the importance of support and guidance for healthcare staff. She said: “The physical and mental challenges facing people working in the sector have changed significantly since the NHS was founded 70 years ago. The healthcare workforce is at the heart of safe and effective patient care and by better supporting our staff we can ensure improved health outcomes for the whole community.”

There will be a number of talks about innovative projects already taking place across the region, including UEA’s new physician associate course and how the first graduates of this course will integrate into the wider system.

They work in many areas, including primary care, emergency care and in all specialties, performing patient consultations with supervision from a doctor.

Susanne Lindqvist, professor of interprofessional practice at UEA, said: “As people’s care needs change, so must our workforce, but we need to support the integration of new professions and continue to value everyone’s contribution to the care pathway. This event will be a great opportunity for people to come together to start projects that can make a real difference.”

Other initiatives already taking place across the region include the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital’s human factors project which supports professionals who have made an error in practice and Norfolk Community Health and Care’s early intervention vehicle which aims to reduce the number of admissions to A&E.

Anna Morgan, director of nursing and quality at Norfolk Community Health and Care, said: “This is has been a fantastic opportunity to continue working towards our aspiration to create a fully integrated care system.”

Attendees will then work together in workshops to come up with further projects to support and develop the regional workforce, including changing and new job roles, developing and upskilling staff.