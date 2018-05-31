Former BBC war correspondent to talk at support group meeting

Martin Bell OBE.

Former BBC war correspondent, journalist and author, Martin Bell OBE, will be the speaker at an open meeting of the Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group.

The meeting will be held in the Benjamin Gooch Lecture Theatre, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, on Monday September 3 from 7pm.

Mr Bell is the patron of the support group, which formed in April 2004.

The group is run entirely by volunteers and hold both open meetings and meet and chat events quarterly.

Anyone with an interest in prostate cancer, be they patients, family members or friends, is welcome to attend with free car-parking and light refreshments provided.

If you require any further details please call George or Jill Siely on 01692 650617.

Or to find out more about the support group, visit www.prostatesupport.org.uk