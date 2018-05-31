Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former BBC war correspondent to talk at support group meeting

PUBLISHED: 11:44 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:44 29 August 2018

Martin Bell OBE. Photo: Martin Bell

Martin Bell OBE. Photo: Martin Bell

Archant

Former BBC war correspondent, journalist and author, Martin Bell OBE, will be the speaker at an open meeting of the Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group.

The meeting will be held in the Benjamin Gooch Lecture Theatre, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, on Monday September 3 from 7pm.

Mr Bell is the patron of the support group, which formed in April 2004.

The group is run entirely by volunteers and hold both open meetings and meet and chat events quarterly.

Anyone with an interest in prostate cancer, be they patients, family members or friends, is welcome to attend with free car-parking and light refreshments provided.

If you require any further details please call George or Jill Siely on 01692 650617.

Or to find out more about the support group, visit www.prostatesupport.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Emergency services at river rescue in Norwich

Emergency services were involved in a river rescue on the Rive Yare off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew. PHOTO: Google Maps

Video: Watch: Police officer appears to repeatedly hit woman holding child in Norwich pub

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

Pizza oven fire spreads to hedge in Norwich city centre

The incident happened at a property in Fishergate shortly before 8pm today (August 28). Photo: Submitted

Video: Unconscious woman arrested after rescue from Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich

Emergency services respond to an incident near Castle Mall PHOTO: Peter Walsh

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists