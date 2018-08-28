Packing a punch to mental ill health

Young women receiving support from Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) are being offered the chance to boost their confidence, fitness and self-esteem by joining a new boxing group.

The ‘Positive Impact’ initiative, will see women aged 14-25 take part in a weekly boxing-pad session with students from Norwich City College. The sessions aim to improve physical and mental well-being and will be followed by a wind-down, during which the group will be able to try mindfulness, relaxation and breathing exercises.

Sue Hampson, NSFT Assistant Practitioner, who came up with the idea for the sessions said: “Boxing can help people experiencing mental health difficulties in many ways. It can relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression by focusing the mind and body in the present and taking people away from ruminating thoughts or worries.”

The sessions will start with a 12-week pilot, which begins on Friday September 7 at City College.

For more information, email susan.hampson@nsft.nhs.uk or elle.haskins@nsft.nhs.uk