Norfolk Community Health and Care prepares to hold AGM and careers fair

PUBLISHED: 19:20 14 September 2018

Members of the public are warmly invited to attend Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust AGM and careers fair on Wednesday September 19. Picture: DENISA ILIE

Denisa ILIE

Members of the public are being invited to attend the Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCH&C) Annual General Meeting and careers fair

NCH&C’s leaders are encouraging as many people as possible to come along to the meeting and hear about the trust’s progress and achievements during 2017/2018, which includes being awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the highest possible rating.

There will also be an opportunity to find out more about job vacancies, apprenticeships and volunteer positions.

The NCH&C trust provides a range of services in Norfolk and Suffolk, including seven community hospitals, community dentistry, services for children, young people and families, therapies, community nursing, end of life care and specialist nursing services.

The AGM will be held in The Curve at The Forum from 9.30am on Wednesday, September 19. The careers fair will continue in the main forum area until 3pm.

