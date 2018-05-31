Search

Nominations to open for sixth Norfolk Care Awards

PUBLISHED: 09:50 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:50 29 August 2018

Winners at the Norfolk Care Awards 2018. Picture: Paul Macro Photography

Winners at the Norfolk Care Awards 2018. Picture: Paul Macro Photography

Paul Macro Photography

Nominations will open next week for the sixth Norfolk Care Awards.

It is a chance for those who work in the county’s care industry to be recognised for their high standards and dedication.

Nominations will open on Monday (September 3) and close on November 16.

Organisers Claire Gilbert and Tracy Wharvell said: “It is incredible to think this is our sixth year putting on this event, which raises the profile of working in care and supporting people to live their lives. We are humbled and impressed each year when we visit services - there is some great practice in Norfolk. We organise this event to give something back to the sector that we are both extremely proud to be part of, it gives us the opportunity to say a big thank you to all the unsung heroes.”

The pair said the event could not go ahead without the support of organisations who understand the importance of the work undertaken in social care.

They said: “We are delighted that Gordon Barber Funeral Homes, Cozens Hardy, UEA, City College Norwich, Athena Care, Norse Care, Libby Ferris Flowers, National Care Association, Norfolk County Council, Ashton Legal, Anglian Training and Boots recognises the care sector’s fantastic workforce by supporting this event.”

Michelle Collins from Cozens Hardy added: “Claire and Tracy’s enthusiasm and drive to recognise excellence in the care sector is utterly contagious. These awards offer a wonderful opportunity for local businesses to give something valuable back into their communities.”

Norfolk County Council is once again supporting the Norfolk Care Awards and are sponsoring two awards - the Team Award and the Harold Bodmer Award. A spokesman said: “We have introduced a special bursary, of £1000, for the award winner of the categories we are sponsoring, which is for the further education and training for the award winners and their organisation.”

The awards will take place at Sprowston Manor on February 21 and will be streamed live, to ensure everyone across Norfolk can celebrate. Hazel Evans, director of Extra Hands, last year won the Harold Bodmer outstanding achievement award, named after the late director of adult social services. She said to win the accolade was an “absolute honour” and she was “absolutely delighted” to take home the prize.

The Norfolk Care Awards has 10 categories:

• Delivering excellence through learning and development

• Effective coordination of end of life care

• Excellent person centred care and support

• Excellence in delivering dementia care

• Collaborative partnership

• Motivational leadership

• Promoting dignity and respect in everyday life or unpaid carer

• Rising star

• Team award – together everyone achieved more

• Harold Bodmer outstanding achievement award

To make a nomination visit www.norfolkcareawards.co.uk

