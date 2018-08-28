NNUH plan to reduce waiting times with new east wing expansion

An artist impression of IRU on the East wing of NNUH. Picture: NNHU Archant

A major expansion of radiology and cardiology services at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) is set to begin next month.

The number of radiology and cardiology procedure rooms (cath labs) will increase from four to eight as part of the construction project.

An extra level will be added on to the east wing of the hospital, in the development which has been put into place to help meet the increasing demand, reduce waiting times and enable NNUH staff to offer new services in future.

Dr Frankie Swords, Chief of Division for Medicine at NNUH, said “At the moment, some patients have to wait much longer than we’d like.

“Expanding the labs will make a huge difference for patients and will also enable us to carry out some complex electrical heart procedures for patients who currently have to travel to London.”

The expansion in services at NNUH also help improve clinical outcomes for patients and offers the prospect of providing a stroke thrombectomy service where blood clots are directly removed from the brain following a stroke.

Work is due to start off-site in October with construction at the hospital set to begin in early 2019.