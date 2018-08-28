Search

Organ donation bus launched

PUBLISHED: 15:24 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:24 04 September 2018

An organ donation bus launched for Organ Donation Week 2018. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

A specially-decorated organ donation bus was unveiled at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital yesterday.

Chief nurse Nancy Fontaine and chairman John Fry joined specialist nurses for organ donation, Debbie Walford and Natalie Ashley, radiology assistant and transplant recipient Tim Edwards and other clinical colleagues to celebrate the launch of the bus.

It will run on the First Bus 26 route for one year.

Professor Fontaine said: “As a trust, we’re proud to be supporting Organ Donation Week 2018 and we hope the bus raises as much awareness as possible.

“Recent national figures revealed there were 22 lifesaving deceased organ donors at NNUH last year, helping the UK reach its highest ever number of donors, and we’re incredibly grateful to all the brave and selfless families who agreed to donate their loved one’s organs for lifesaving transplants.”

