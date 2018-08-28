Earlham dentist becomes one of ten to complete complex masters

Gautam at his recent graduation. Picture: West Earlham Dental Unit Archant

A Norwich dentist has become one of only 10 people to complete a four-year masters course which he took alongside running his clinic full time.

Dr Gautam Sharma, who runs West Earlham Dental Practice, graduated with a masters in science of Restorative Dental Practice from the University of London Eastman Dental Hospital.

Dr Sharma, who recently volunteered abroad helping with dental aid and has been made a clinical trustee for the Dental Mavericks Charity, said: “I felt it was really important to enhance my skills and knowledge in the area, because this course covers all aspects of dentistry and gives me more that I can offer and treat my patients with.

The combination of the study and charity has made this year busy but rewarding.”

His next trip will see him depart for the Syrian border in just three weeks time.