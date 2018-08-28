Video

Air ambulance urges supporters to ‘go yellow’ for awareness week

East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) has launched a Get Up and Go Yellow day this Thursday (September 13) to highlight the work they do and National Air Ambulance Week

The charity is asking supporters to wear, bake, make, create and go yellow in homage to their yellow helicopter.

EAAA will also be celebrating the collaborative life-saving work they carry out alongside other local air ambulance charities.

The charity wanted to host a day that anyone could get involved with anywhere at any time, and came up with the idea to donate and go yellow.

Everyone can take part, either alone or with friends, family, work colleagues, schools, or groups. You could have a wear it yellow to work day, bake some yellow cakes, hold a yellow raffle, decorate your desk yellow and so much more.

National Air Ambulance week gives all the local air ambulances the chance to not only promote the life-saving work they do as individual charities but also the work they do together to save lives.

East Anglian Air Ambulance, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, Magpas, and London’s Air Ambulance, who often find themselves working together on missions, have come together to produce a video and photo montage of the life-saving work they do together.

Head of community fundraising, Stuart Wyle, said: “National Air Ambulance Week is a great chance for us to showcase the work we do, raise awareness and raise funds, and we thought what better way to do this than to turn as many people as possible yellow, the colours of our wonderful H145 helicopters.

“We can’t wait to see all the creative ways people think of to go yellow and raise funds. All the money donated from the day will go towards helping us save lives across the region. Without your support we can’t do what we do.”