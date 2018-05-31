Event to be held for dementia carers

Howard Tidman, a senior practitioner with Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: NSFT. Archant

A free event is being held in Norwich next month to provide advice and support for families and friends who care for people living with dementia.

A Road Less Rocky is a drop-in event on Monday, September 17 from 10am to 3pm, and will include 20 advice stalls and talks on subjects such as medication, managing difficult behaviour and lasting power of attorney.

Organised by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) in conjunction with Carers Matter Norfolk, the service that supports carers across Norfolk, it will take place in Breckland Hall (next door to Costessey Library) in Breckland Road, Costessey. Free parking will be available.

Howard Tidman, a senior practitioner with NSFT’s Great Yarmouth acute services, said the event was named after a 2013 report by the Carers Trust charity that found that carers of people with dementia were not getting the support and advice they often desperately need.

“We last held A Road Less Rocky event in 2015 but since then many more people have become carers of loved ones with dementia so there’s a clear need to do more,” he said.

“I have a particular passion for supporting carers, who play a valuable, yet challenging, role. It is important to offer them as much help and support as we can.

“We hope as many people as possible will drop in on September 17, listen to our inspirational speakers and take away some ideas, hints and tips which may help both them and the person they are caring for.”

As well as carers of people living with dementia, anyone with an interest in dementia and professionals would also be welcome to attend, he added.

A Road Less Rocky will feature a number of talks, including:

• What is dementia? by Nigel Gill, a psychiatrist based at the UEA Medical School;

• How does medication help in dementia? by Daisy Lo, a pharmacist based at Hellesdon Hospital;

• How to manage difficult behaviour by NSFT’s Cathie Jones, a community mental health nurse based in Norwich.

Each talk is scheduled to last about 30 minutes and 15 minutes will be allocated afterwards for questions.

Among the organisations taking part in A Road Less Rocky will be the Alzheimer’s Society, Age UK, Admiral Nurses (specialist dementia nurses who support families living with dementia), Norfolk County Council, Home Instead Norwich (which specialises in supporting older people to live comfortably and safely in their own homes) and NSFT’s carers’ support team, as well as local community dementia support services.

• Anyone wanting further details should contact Howard Tidman (07557 290169; howard.tidman@nsft.nhs.uk) or Sarah Steele (educationandtraining@carersmatternorfolk.org).