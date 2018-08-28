Only 30 people have had their say over future of Norwich healthcare

Just 30 people have had their say over what healthcare might look like in Norwich in the future.

Norwich Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) launched a consultation on a new model of care for the city on July 23.

But despite 1,250 consultation documents being sent out, and three public roadshows, just 30 people had replied to give their opinion.

The CCG is proposing creating a formal alliance which brings together various parts of the health and social care system.

Eventually, it could mean three or four healthcare hubs are set up across the city to provide services.

But for now, they have just been asking what people would like to see happen with integrating care.

Previously, Tracy Williams, Norwich CCG chairman, said: “We think that by harnessing the insights and experiences of patients and clinical colleagues we can generate a new model that delivers further, genuine integration of care that puts patients first, cuts across organisational boundaries and improves NHS and social care for the patients we serve.”

However at Norfolk County Council’s Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee today (Thursday) concerns were raised over the number of people taking part.

Labour county councillor for Town Close Emma Corlett said: “It’s disappointing to see there are only 30 paper and online responses.”

While Conservative Sue Fraser, representing King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, said: “I find the number of people quite frightening.”

Graham Middleton, Conservative county councillor for Gayton and Nar Valley, added: “The number of responses is just over 1pc of the documents you have distributed, I don’t know how you can make an informed decision about the next stage.”

Laura McCartney-Grey, the CCG’s engagement manager, said one of the roadshows, in west Earlham, attracted six people and 21 documents were handed out.

In the Wensum ward, nine people were involved and 48 documents handed out.

While in Mile Cross, she said “we had just two people in and they were both county councillors”. There were then 35 documents given out in the shopping area.

Ms McCartney-Grey said: “The problem we have with a consultation like this is we are not changing anything, we’re not closing anything, at this stage what we’re asking is are we going in the right direction?”

Ms McCartney-Grey said she had also offered one-to-one sessions with organisations, and for a formal consultation guidance said you should expect about a 3pc return of responses,

But some issues had been caused by new data protection rules, known as GDPR, which had meant she had to delete her list of contacts and some organisations had not replied to her email asking if she could keep their data on file.

She added: “It’s very difficult to engage people when we are not doing something specific but that will come in stage two.”

However she said for the remaining three roadshows they were going to be advertised differently.

She said: “We’re trying our best to reach those communities who normally we do find difficult to engage with.”

The remaining roadshows will take place at:

• Dussindale Community Centre, Pound Lane, On September 8 from 12.30pm to 4pm;

• Taverham and Drayton Children’s Centre, School Road, on September 11 from midday to 3pm;

• The Costessey Centre, Longwater Lane, Costessey, on October 3, from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

To read the consultation document and take part, click here.