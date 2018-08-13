GoGoHares 2018: Launching the Hare World Cup, which one is Norfolk’s favourite?

GoGoHare: Holly Hare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower Lee Blanchflower

Households across Norfolk have been debating which of the county’s GoGoHares is the best.

And now it’s time to vote for your favourite, as we put the title of ‘Norfolk’s Favourite GoGoHare’ in your hands.

To make things easier, the hares will be corresponding with their numbers on the trail map.

Published on our website every Monday for the coming month, week one will see hares one to 10 go head to head, week two 21 to 30, and so on.

So don’t worry about missing the chance to back your favourite sculpture friend, just make a note of the week they’ll be appearing!

GoGoHare: Illuma. Photo: Lee Blanchflower GoGoHare: Illuma. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

The winners from each heat of our Hare World Cup will then go into the grand final.

Don’t forget, if you’ve sent us a picture of your friends and family with one of the hares, pick up a copy of the Eastern Daily Press or Norwich Evening News tomorrow to see if you made it into our photo supplement.

GoGoHare: Poppy. Photo: Lee Blanchflower GoGoHare: Poppy. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Captain Jack Rabbit. Photo: Lee Blanchflower GoGoHare: Captain Jack Rabbit. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Hare LeQuin. Photo: Lee Blanchflower GoGoHare: Hare LeQuin. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Foxy's Tale. Photo: Lee Blanchflower GoGoHare: Foxy's Tale. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Tessellation. Photo: Lee Blanchflower GoGoHare: Tessellation. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Marching Hare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower GoGoHare: Marching Hare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Norwich Hareport. Photo: Lee Blanchflower GoGoHare: Norwich Hareport. Photo: Lee Blanchflower