Last chance to see the GoGoHares

A busy first weekend for the GoGoHare trail. Yvette Widdowson, from Norwich, with Lewis the Timely Hare in Tombland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

The GoGoHares will disappear from their plinths at midnight on September 8.

Sydney Long Ears GoGoHare, looks out over the water at Ranworth Broad next to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Broads Wildlife Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Sydney Long Ears GoGoHare, looks out over the water at Ranworth Broad next to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Broads Wildlife Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A team of “volunthares” will work through the early hours of Saturday morning to collect the hares from their spots all over Norfolk and take them to temporary storage, where they will receive much needed TLC.

Luckily for their fans, the hares will be back for a special three day exhibition which will bring together all 70 of the unique sculptures.

Hares fans can book hour and a half slots to attend the event, which will be held in a marquee outside the forum.

As well as featuring all the hares from the trails, it will also include two that have never been seen by the public, Pablo and Joules.

The GoGoHares sticker book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The GoGoHares sticker book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pablo the circus hare features Norwich born Pablo Fanque, Britain’s first black circus proprietor.

He is available to be won in the GoGoHares raffle on September 15.

The distinctively patterned Joules hare was created by fashion brand for the winner of the county trail competition.

Break spokesperson Michael Rooney said: “The trail has been as popular as ever in the city of Norwich and the additional county trail has encouraged people to travel around Norfolk to enjoy the coast, the broads and local towns. It has been reported on many social media platforms that people who have lived in the county all their life have discovered new locations to enjoy for the first time ever!”

GoGoHare Haremione on Davey Place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY GoGoHare Haremione on Davey Place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Hare Today Gone Tomorrow exhibition will be the last chance for members of the public to see the hares before they are auctioned off to raise money for Break moving on team.

The team helps vulnerable young people transition from the care system to living independently.

Mr Rooney said: “We look forward to the celebrations in October where we can see the sculptures together for one last time and we hope the auction brings a wonderful end to an exciting and varied project.”

The auction will take place on October 11 at the Forum, featuring a drinks reception hosted by charity patron Jake Humphrey.