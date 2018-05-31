Norwich gym goers complain of ‘unbearably hot’ workouts due to air conditioning issues

Club members of Norwich’s Bannatyne Health Club and Spa have taken to social media to complain that the conditions are too hot to work out in.

The Northside Business Park health club and spa, owned by Dragon’s Den star Duncan Bannatyne, has experienced a failure of their air conditioning system.

In reference to the hot temperature one Facebook user posted: “To see you advertising no joining fees and a free month if you recommend a friend etc feels like quite an insult to me as an existing member and many others I’m sure.

“If you have not been able to negotiate a quicker turnaround time with the company fixing/replacing the air con, do you not think your current members deserve some reward for their patience?

“Maybe offer us a free month, or ideally two? I physically cannot work out in these conditions, as it triggers my migraines.”

Another said: “It’s been impossible to train unless you are two inches in front of the cooler you have no hope.”

A gym goer, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It’s a bit of a hell hole, it’s unbearably hot and people are walking of classes saying they are going to faint it’s just unbearable.”

“They should shut it down and just get it fixed.”

A spokesperson for the club said they “regret the inconvenience caused” by the air conditioning issues.

“We had already committed to an investment of more than £250,000 for a full replacement of the air conditioning, with a fixed date for work to commence.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by the previous system failing prior to the new system being installed, particularly in light of the recent unprecedented summer temperatures.

“We have kept our members up to date with the status of the air conditioning, and have hired a number of cooling units to make members as comfortable as possible during this transition period.”