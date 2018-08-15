Groups tackling youth loneliness can apply for cash from £2m pot

Groups tackling youth loneliness around the region can apply for a share of a £2m cash pot to expand their support.

It comes as part of the wider £11.5m Building Connections Fund, which was announced in June by the government.

Eligible groups can apply to the Co-op Foundation for funding from today to explore youth loneliness in greater depth, test youth-led innovations and share their learning as part of its national Belong network.

The £2m funding has been provided by the Co-op Foundation and the government.

Grants of up to £80,000 are available, with the cash targeted at organisations supporting young people in deprived areas or with specific circumstances that increase the risk of loneliness.

Jim Cooke, head of the Co-op Foundation, said: “People can feel lonely at any age, with research showing young people are particularly affected.

“The youth strand of the Building Connections Fund will help bring young people together to come up with innovative solutions to tackling loneliness while also building their confidence and skills to strengthen their connections and sense of belonging.

“We look forward to receiving applications from organisations across England looking to explore youth loneliness in greater depth and share their learning with partners nationwide.”

The remaining £9.5m of the fund, which will be used for all age groups, is being delivered by the Big Lottery Fund.

Grants of between £30,000 and £100,000 are available to support projects which reach out to people of all ages who feel lonely or isolated.

Applications will close on Wednesday, September 26.

Successful applicants will be announced in December this year, with funding available to support projects until March 2021.

For more information on how to apply for the Youth strand of the Building Connections Fund, email foundation@coop.co.uk or visit the Co-op Foundation click here.