‘Cheap shots?’ - notices posted in Prince of Wales pub as owner looks to sell for £325,000

The notices posted on the Prince of Wales pub.

A brewery which owns the Prince of Wales pub in Norwich has confirmed it is wanting to sell the premises.

The Prince of Wales pub.

It comes as notices put up on the pub’s windows this week claim it no longer has working toilets, real ale, Sky or BT Sports.

The notice also claimed the premises, located on Prince of Wales Road, had also been “forced” to close its kitchen.

“As of Monday 10th September, we will only be opening the pub on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” another notice said.

“Feel Free to come in on these days and join us in having a good laugh about it all.”

The notice posted on the Prince of Wales pub.

The pub is currently on the market for £325,000.

Brewery Greene King, which owns the pub, said it had decided to market the pub several months ago “after a great deal of consideration”.

A spokesman for the company said staff had been kept up-to-date throughout the process and that a buyer had yet to be found.

The spokesman added: “We are in the process of finding roles for all our team at other pubs in the area.

The notice posted on the Prince of Wales pub.

“It is always a difficult decision to sell a pub but it will allow us to continue investing in our other pubs in the city.

“The Prince of Wales remains open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday until further notice and we look forward to welcoming customers.”

The company, which also runs the Compleat Angler and the Woolpack, said claims that the pub had been forced to close its kitchen were not true.

Instead, a spokesman said it was a “voluntary decision” by the company and that it was changing signage to reflect that.

Greene King said it was “looking into” getting the toilets fixed, and that it had decided not to renew the Sky subscription.

A company spokesman apologised to customers for any “inconvenience”.

The notice in the pub’s windows said: “Sadly we have been forced to permanently close our kitchen, we also no longer have Sky or BT sports, real alaes, or fully functioning toilets.

“But... you know... cheap shots?”

Records show a licence was first granted for the Prince of Wales pub in 1870.

Two years later it was known as the Wine and Spirit Vaults, and it became the Prince of Wales from 1876.

Pub staff have been contacted for comment.

