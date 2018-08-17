Greatest Showman dancer visits Norwich dance school 10 years after her Thursford debut

Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

When Georgia Millan invited a Hollywood dancer to her family dance school in Norwich, she wasn’t expecting a response.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But four months later, Caoife Coleman, from The Greatest Showman, contacted the 24-year-old confirming she would visit the school and run a workshop for more than 60 youngsters.

Ms Millan said: “I’d seen on Instagram that Caoife was running workshops in the UK but unfortunately I contacted her too late.

“I couldn’t believe it when she responded four months later asking if we still wanted her to do a workshop!”

The school, run by the Millan family, normally welcomes around 40 pupils aged four to 18.

Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This number soared to more than 60 when they announced that Ms Coleman would be headlining the programme.

Parents were just as excited as the children and Norwich-born Ms Millan said she had trouble getting them to leave the studio.

Ms Coleman plays an albino twin in Hugh Jackman’s circus troupe of misfits but said her first big break was dancing in Norfolk’s Thursford Christmas Spectacular 10 years ago.

The 30-year-old said: “Coming to a local dance school is very important to me because it’s where we all start.

Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“The kids were absolutely amazing.

“It was a hard routine because it was a professional dancer’s routine from the Greatest Showman so they should be really proud of themselves.”

The Norwich students were treated to two workshops featuring new choreography by Ms Coleman as well as learning the original choreography from the Hollywood movie.

Winter Pears, aged nine, from Norwich, said: “I was surprised and very nervous to meet someone so famous.

Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“It’s been hard work but the movie is about loving the things that are different about you and we learned really special moves.”

This year the Heather Millan Dance School celebrates its 10th year running the summer event and principal Sarah Millan said this year’s focus on friendship and acceptance was the perfect way to pay tribute to their values.

Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Caoife Coleman’s tips for breaking into Hollywood

Be persistent:

If it something that you really want to do then make sure you give your all. You’ll get a lot of nos and a lot of knock backs but keep going.

Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Don’t expect it to be easy:

It’s not always a nice business or an easy business so you have to have tough skin and remind yourself you’re there because you love dancing.

Be flexible:

Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Learn as many techniques and styles as you can. To give yourself the x-factor go to other classes and be brave enough to try something new.

Let yourself mess up:

Find a class that gives you the freedom to find your own style and put your personality into your dancing.

Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Dancer Caoife Coleman, who stared in The Greatest Showman film, at Heather Millan Dance School in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY