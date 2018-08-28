Greater Anglia train services at a standstill after fire alert

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Train passengers have been warned that services between Norwich and Colchester and on all branch lines are at a standstill because of a fire alert.

Greater Anglia tweeted at just after 7.40am today that due to the fire alarm sounding in their signalling centre, all lines had been blocked.

They said “Train services on all routes between Norwich and Colchester and all branch lines are being disrupted due to fire alarms sounding in the signal box.”

Greaert Anglia said the fire alarm in the signal bos has been activate due to a “strong smell of burning” and the box had been evacuated.

They said: “All train services are at a standstill at present until the fire brigade, who are on site, have fully investigated the incident.”

Services affected include between Norwich and Colchester, Norwich and Great Yarmouth, Norwich and Lowestoft, Norwich and Sheringham/Cromer and Norwich and Cambridge.

Disruption is expected until further notice.