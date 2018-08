Several Greater Anglia trains cancelled

Train cancellations this morning. Pic: Sonya Duncan. ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Several Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled in Norfolk today.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is due to train faults.

Trains cancelled this afternoon are:

1pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street due 2.55pm.

1.18pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth due 1.47pm.

1.52pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich due 2.20pm.

2.25pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth due 2.54pm.

3.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich due 5.24pm.

3.42pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich due 4.10pm.

Earlier today the 6.31am Sheringham to Norwich train, due at 7.29am was cancelled, as was the 7.47am Lowestoft to Norwich service due at 8.31am.

Also cancelled was the 8.36am Norwich to Great Yarmouth train due at 9.12am, the 9.06am Norwich to Great Yarmouth due 9.35am, the 9.17am Great Yarmouth to Norwich service due at 9.52am, and the 9.52am Great Yarmouth to Norwich due 10.20am.

The 10.36am Norwich to Great Yarmouth due 11.11am was also cancelled.