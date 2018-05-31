Repeat nuisance caller banned from contacting emergency services

A Great Yarmouth man who verbally abused and threatened the police and NHS services on nuisance calls was given a five year long Criminal Behaviour Order.

Bruce Charles Kirrage, 65, of Fellows Drive, Bradwell, pleaded guilty to charges of harassment, malicious communications, and persistently using a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, or needless anxiety to another.

Kirrage called Norfolk Police, the East of England Ambulance Service, NHS 111, and the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust for inappropriate reasons, and was verbally abusive and threatening.

He also caused anti-social behaviour whilst attending his GP surgery and the James Paget Hospital.

Kirrage was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £200 victim compensation alongside court costs.

His Criminal Behaviour Order states he must not contact the police, ambulance, NHS 111 service, James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston, acute services at Northgate Hospital, and his GP surgery unless it is for a genuine emergency or genuine reason.

He has also been banned from entering a specific area around the JPUH unless it is for a genuine emergency or pre-arranged appointment, and has been banned from Central Surgery, Sussex Road, Gorleston, unless it is for a pre-arranged appointment.

He also must not enter St Catherine’s Way in Gorleston.

The Criminal Behaviour Order was given out by Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 25.

Norfolk police tweeted from the @GYarmouthPolice Twitter account: “A Bruce Kirrage of Great Yarmouth has today been given a Criminal Behaviour Order by Great Yarmouth Magistrate Court.

“He was a repeat nuisance caller to the Police and NHS Services for inappropriate reasons. Being verbally abusive and threatening.”

Sergeant Julie Johnson from Great Yarmouth’s Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Kirrage’s behaviour impacted significantly on the resources of these public services and this Criminal Behaviour Order demonstrates that we will take action against those who abuse public services and those who work for them.”