Video

Calling Elvis fans: tickets up for grabs in singing competition

Tickets are up for grabs for an Elvis production theatre show Picture: Jacob Massey Archant

It’s now or never if you want to be in with a chance of winning free tickets to see an Elvis Presley production theatre show.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From left to right: Pete Cattee - guitar, Sue Campbell-Bannerman - backing vocals, 'Drummer Andy', Andy Otley - Elvis, Tina Page - backing vocals, Kevin Hartnett - keyboard/musical director, Richie Raymond - bass. Picture: Jacob Massey From left to right: Pete Cattee - guitar, Sue Campbell-Bannerman - backing vocals, 'Drummer Andy', Andy Otley - Elvis, Tina Page - backing vocals, Kevin Hartnett - keyboard/musical director, Richie Raymond - bass. Picture: Jacob Massey

Andy Ottley performs as The King alongside the Vegas Band and the Sweet Nightingales in Gorleston next month and in Norwich in September and two free tickets are available for both shows.

Many may view such an offer with a suspicious mind, and rightly so, because there is a catch - applicants must submit a video of themselves singing an Elvis song to be in with a shout.

The Gorleston show will take place at the Ocean Rooms on Saturday, August 11, and the Norwich shows will be held on Saturday, September 15, at The Talk.

To enter, send a 15 second video of yourself singing an Elvis song to legendpromotions61@gmail.com and specify which show you wish to see.

Tickets are up for grabs for an Elvis production theatre show Picture: Jacob Massey Tickets are up for grabs for an Elvis production theatre show Picture: Jacob Massey

Entries for the Gorleston show close on Monday, August 6, and entries for the Norwich show close on Monday, September 10.

Winners will be contacted via email and will be able to pick up their tickets on the night of the performance.

The show covers a broad range of Elvis music, from the 1960s movies days, to his 1968 comeback special and the white jumpsuit Las Vegas concert years.

Mr Ottley said: “Playing with a full band is the ultimate; live music - you can’t beat it. His music lives on, it will never die. He was an absolute one off.”