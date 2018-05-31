A seaside town with long horse racing past

Horse racing was first recorded in Great Yarmouth in 1715, showing the going has been good in the seaside town for more than 300 years.

Located in North Denes, in 1920 the course was moved from its orignal site in South Denes following pressure from then expanding fishing industry.

During the move, the course stands which are still in use today where dismantled and rebuilt on the new site.

Featuring a one and three quarter mile long left- handed track. The course is used for racing on the flat and each year hosts a summer season of 23 meetings. The most valuable race at the course is the John Musker Fillies’ Stakes, which is run over a mile and a quarter and takes place during the Eastern Flagship meeting in September. Due to its proximity to Newmarket, the Great Yarmouth course has become a popular debut venue for up-and-coming horses and regularly attracts top jockeys.

