Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A seaside town with long horse racing past

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 July 2018 | UPDATED: 08:33 24 July 2018

Great Yarmouth Racecourse, 22nd July 1992. Photo: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth Racecourse, 22nd July 1992. Photo: Archant Library

Archant Library

Horse racing was first recorded in Great Yarmouth in 1715, showing the going has been good in the seaside town for more than 300 years.

Great Yarmouth races, 27th October 1993. Photo: Archant LibraryGreat Yarmouth races, 27th October 1993. Photo: Archant Library

Located in North Denes, in 1920 the course was moved from its orignal site in South Denes following pressure from then expanding fishing industry.

During the move, the course stands which are still in use today where dismantled and rebuilt on the new site.

Featuring a one and three quarter mile long left- handed track. The course is used for racing on the flat and each year hosts a summer season of 23 meetings. The most valuable race at the course is the John Musker Fillies’ Stakes, which is run over a mile and a quarter and takes place during the Eastern Flagship meeting in September. Due to its proximity to Newmarket, the Great Yarmouth course has become a popular debut venue for up-and-coming horses and regularly attracts top jockeys.

meeting in September.

Great Yarmouth races, 21st July 1993. Photo: Archant LibraryGreat Yarmouth races, 21st July 1993. Photo: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth races, 21st July 1993. Photo: Archant LibraryGreat Yarmouth races, 21st July 1993. Photo: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth Races, 5th July 1995. Photo: Archant LibraryGreat Yarmouth Races, 5th July 1995. Photo: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth Racecourse, 22nd July 1992. Photo: Archant LibraryGreat Yarmouth Racecourse, 22nd July 1992. Photo: Archant Library

Sport - Horse Racing Bryan West at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Dated 1 June 1994 Photograph C9290Sport - Horse Racing Bryan West at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Dated 1 June 1994 Photograph C9290

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists