GoGoHares 2018: Who will be crowned Norfolk’s favourite?

PUBLISHED: 16:10 13 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:10 13 September 2018

Online Auction Hares Left to Right Humphry Hare, Chrome-Hare, Ketts Oak, Harleston Hare, Lancaster, Slalom Sally, Sydney Long Ears, Kicks, GoGo Hareatio Nelson. Picture: Break/MOA Marketing

It’s been a tough race, you chose your five favourite GoGoHares and now it’s time to vote in The Grand Final and crown your winner.

It has certainly been a tough race, but you’ve whittled the GoGoHares down to your favourite five. Now, it’s time to vote in the grand finale and crown your winner.

Households across Norfolk have been debating which of the county’s GoGoHares is the best, and we’ve set up five polls to put their arguments to the test.

Each week we asked you to choose your favourite of 10 GoGoHares, and the hare with the most votes from each week went through to finale.

The five hares in finale are: Wonderland Hare, Haremione, Prof Hare and His Magic Library, Forest’are and Break Harepower.

GoGoHare: Prof Hare & His Magic Library. Picture: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Prof Hare & His Magic Library. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

The poll will close on Wednesday, September 20 and will be held on the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News websites.

If you’re missing the Hares, you can visit the Leaver’ART exhibition which shows all 164 little leverets in one place.

Head down to the Undercroft exhibition space at the back of the market from 12pm to 5pm until September 23.

