GoGoHares 2018: Who will be crowned Norfolk’s favourite?

Online Auction Hares Left to Right Humphry Hare, Chrome-Hare, Ketts Oak, Harleston Hare, Lancaster, Slalom Sally, Sydney Long Ears, Kicks, GoGo Hareatio Nelson. Picture: Break/MOA Marketing Break/MOA Marketing

It’s been a tough race, you chose your five favourite GoGoHares and now it’s time to vote in The Grand Final and crown your winner.

The five hares in finale are: Wonderland Hare, Haremione, Prof Hare and His Magic Library, Forest’are and Break Harepower.

GoGoHare: Prof Hare & His Magic Library. Picture: Lee Blanchflower GoGoHare: Prof Hare & His Magic Library. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

The poll will close on Wednesday, September 20 and will be held on the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News websites.

If you’re missing the Hares, you can visit the Leaver’ART exhibition which shows all 164 little leverets in one place.

Head down to the Undercroft exhibition space at the back of the market from 12pm to 5pm until September 23.