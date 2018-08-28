GoGoHares to be drawn by Tokyo Cartoonist

Hare artwork by Rob Middleton. Picture. Rob Middleton Archant

A former Norwich cartoonist now based in Tokyo has been so inspired by the GoGoHares trail he’s posting his own quirky cartoon designs on social media.

Rob Middleton, 46, who visited Norwich over the summer, said: “Rather than following the trail, I enjoy stumbling across the hares by accident

“I also try to take some alternative routes so that I might find a hare unexpectedly.”

The sculpture trail was created by Break, a Norfolk based children’s charity, in partnership with Wild in Art to celebrate 50 years.

Mr Middleton, who lived in Norwich from the age of 22 - 26, contacted the GoGoHares team, saying: “I enjoy drawing the hares for several reasons: I like the challenge of thinking up a different idea, the occasional word-plays, and of course the sheer silliness of some of them.

“All of the designs I’ve see have been great, however, I’ve been particularly drawn to ‘Poppy’, inspired by Edith Cavell, which is by the Cathedral Close and ‘Honey Bunny’, by the River Wensum, is another wonderful design enhanced by it’s setting.”

Mr Middleton said: “My grandparents used to live in Norwich, so prior to moving there I’d already spent a lot of time there at weekends while growing up.

“I now return to the UK and visit every summer and occasionally at Christmas as well.”

The hares leave the streets on Saturday September 8 and will be in Norwich for one last time at the Hare Today Gone tomorrow event between October 7-10.

If you enjoy the cartoons you can text donating to Break charity to 70070 with the message GOGO18 followed by your donation i.e £1.

For more information regarding GoGoHares, Break and Mr Middleton you can visit their websites.