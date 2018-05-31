Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GoGoHares sticker swapshop success to be repeated

PUBLISHED: 21:21 22 August 2018

The GoGoHares sticker book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The GoGoHares sticker book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A successful sticker swap shop last month will be repeated as part of a GoGoHares trail sponsorship.

The East of England Co-op will host its second swap shop between 10am and 2pm on Thursday, August 23 at The Mill House, Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew.

Followers of the trail who have not yet managed to collect the full set of cards needed to complete the GoGoHares’ 60 page sticker book are being given another chance to get together and trade their duplicates with each other.

There will be the opportunity for customers to enter a prize draw to win some food-based treats.

As well as colouring sheets and activities, the East of England Co-op will also be giving away free teabags as part of its Tea for Two community scheme. Local community charity, Groundwork East will be offering a seed planting activity to children at the event.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Video: WATCH: Stephen Mulhern spotted filming new ITV show in Norwich

Stephen Mulhern filming at The Forum Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Video: Man taken to hospital after fleeing Castle Mall crash

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Norfolk Police photo used by pranksters to suggest 100mph chase

The picture of Norfolk Police used to trick Rian Kennington. PHOTO: Twitter/Norfolk Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists