GoGoHares 2018: Time to cast your vote in the Hare World Cup week two

The first round of the Hare World Cup saw a close match between Hare LeQuinn and the Wonderland Hare vying for first place.

Households across Norfolk have been debating which of the county’s GoGoHares is the best, and week one of the polls put their arguments to the test.

Now it’s time to vote for your favourite in week two.

This week, hares number 11 to 20 will go head to head to earn a place in the GoGoHares final.

Next week will see hares 21 to 30 competing, until week five which will see the final round before the grand finale.

The hares in this week’s line up are: Hare All About It, Narni-Hare, Barb O’Hare Gordon, Robyn, Hare-rae Busta, Haremione, George the Watchmaker,

Heptahare, Funny Bunny and Hareman Jack Hargreaves.

The polls will be held on the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News websites every Monday.

