Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GoGoHares 2018: Time to cast your vote in the Hare World Cup week two

PUBLISHED: 14:12 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:59 21 August 2018

GoGoHare: Heptahare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Heptahare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Lee Blanchflower

The first round of the Hare World Cup saw a close match between Hare LeQuinn and the Wonderland Hare vying for first place.

Households across Norfolk have been debating which of the county’s GoGoHares is the best, and week one of the polls put their arguments to the test.

Now it’s time to vote for your favourite in week two.

This week, hares number 11 to 20 will go head to head to earn a place in the GoGoHares final.

Next week will see hares 21 to 30 competing, until week five which will see the final round before the grand finale.

GoGoHare: Funny Bunny. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Funny Bunny. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

The hares in this week’s line up are: Hare All About It, Narni-Hare, Barb O’Hare Gordon, Robyn, Hare-rae Busta, Haremione, George the Watchmaker,

Heptahare, Funny Bunny and Hareman Jack Hargreaves.

The polls will be held on the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News websites every Monday.

GoGoHare: Hare All About It. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Hare All About It. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Narni-Hare. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Narni-Hare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Barb O'Hare Gordon. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Barb O'Hare Gordon. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Robyn. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Robyn. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Hare-rae Busta. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Hare-rae Busta. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Haremione. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Haremione. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: George the Watchmaker. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: George the Watchmaker. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Video: WATCH: Ed Sheeran and Pink help Norwich man propose

Pink in the video helping Elliot propose to his girlfriend. Picture: Elliot Holman

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists