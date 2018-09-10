Search

GoGoHares 2018: Who will be the week five winner of the Hare World Cup ahead of the finals?

10 September, 2018 - 06:30
GoGoHare: Green Moss Lane. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Green Moss Lane. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Lee Blanchflower

It may be the final weekend to see the GoGoHares on their trail around Norfolk, but our hare world cup is keeping GoGo fans talking as we gear up to crown one winner.

GoGoHare: Har'ey Spider. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Har'ey Spider. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

It’s time to decide who is the public’s favourite in round five, before all the city hares go head to head to be crowned winner.

Following the grand finale, our county’s moongazer hares will be up for discussion with the winner decided the week after next.

Last week Forest’are was crowned king, with Chocohare coming in second place.

This week we have hares number 41 to 50.

GoGoHare: Barley Hare. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Barley Hare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

They are: Green Moss Lane, Hare’y Spider, Barley Hare, Mr Cel-HARE-brate Norfolk, Art-Hare, C-Hare-thedral, Norse Hair, Emhareald, Break Harepower and Lewis the Timely Hare.

To vote for your favourite in the city and county hare finals, head to the Eastern Daily Press website on the coming Monday mornings.

GoGoHare: Mr Cel-HARE-brate Norfolk. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Mr Cel-HARE-brate Norfolk. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Are-Hare. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Are-Hare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: C-Hare-thedral. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: C-Hare-thedral. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Norse Hare. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Norse Hare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Emhareald. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Emhareald. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Break Harepower. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Break Harepower. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Lewis the Timely Hare. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Lewis the Timely Hare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

