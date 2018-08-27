GoGoHares 2018: Who will be your favourite in week three?
Lee Blanchflower
Week two of the GoGoHares World Cup saw Heptahare crowned champion by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News readers.
Heptahare was closely followed by Haremione, but sadly the Potter sculpture couldn’t clinch the title.
Households across Norfolk have been debating which of the county’s GoGoHares is the best, and previous week’s polls have put their arguments to the test.
Now it’s time to vote for your favourite in week three.
This week, hares number 21 to 30 will go head to head to earn a place in the GoGoHares final.
Next week will see hares 31 to 40 competing, until week five which will see the final round before the grand finale.
The hares in this week’s line up are: Norfolk Rising, Boudicc’Hare, Honey Bunny, Bittern and Wherry Hare, Hare-um Scare-um, Osc-Hare, Mr Harebean, Futurist-Hare, Professor Hare and his Magic Library, and Majestic.
The polls will be held on the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News websites every Monday.