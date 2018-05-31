Search

They’re everyhare! Cousins of Norfolk’s GoGo sculptures have been spotted down south

PUBLISHED: 14:57 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:16 29 August 2018

Online Auction Hares Left to Right Humphry Hare, Chrome-Hare, Ketts Oak, Harleston Hare, Lancaster, Slalom Sally, Sydney Long Ears, Kicks, GoGo Hareatio Nelson. Picture: Break/MOA Marketing

Break/MOA Marketing

Some cousins of Norfolk’s very own GoGoHares have been discovered on the other side of the country.

Some of the Haslemere Hares. Picture: VaidasGerikas PhotographySome of the Haslemere Hares. Picture: VaidasGerikas Photography

A town named Halesmere, in South Downs National Park, are currently hosting 100 Halesmere Hares, of both ears up and moongazer variety.

The hares, which are not made by GoGoCreate, are charity champions for a number of local causes.

The southern hares are equally as punny as our own, with names ranging from ‘Mariah Harey’ to ‘Damien Harest’.

Their hares are also sponsored by local businesses and displayed in local shops.

Some are even up for auction, like our own, and range in price up to around £400.

Our own hares will go to auction on October 11 at Open in Norwich. Tickets for the event are already on sale.

The GoGoHares main trail is brought to Norwich with the help from supporting partners Aspiration Europe, Norwich BID, The Beeston Group, intu Chapelfield and Norse Group.

