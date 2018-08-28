GoGoGone! The hares have hopped off their perches around Norwich ahead of auction

GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield Mark Ivan Benfield

The GoGoHares have finally hopped off their perches from around Norwich city centre and are getting ready to gather for the final auction, before settling in their permanent homes.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

In the early hours of this morning the city hares were collected for some hare care, ahead of them being gathered together in public for the final time.

The 50 hare sculptures and 18 county sculptures have wowed visitors from near and far, who have loved ticking off the sculptures while exploring Norfolk.

The mobile phone app has seen 180,000 hares unlocked over the summer, making it one of the most popular GoGo trails to date.

Norfolk children’s charity Break, in partnership with Wild in Art, organised the sculpture trail, which has also seen 164 leverets placed around the county as part of the learning programme called GoGoCreate.

GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Martin Green, project manager, said: “It is incredible how quickly the 11 weeks goes and it has been a delight to see so many people enjoying the trails around Norfolk.

“It won’t be long before people can see them one last time and we look forward them lighting up people’s faces when they enter the parade of hares in October.

“We thank all the volunteers, sponsors and artists for helping make this happen and hope to see you at the GoGoCreate Lever’ART exhibition in the meantime.”

All the hares (50 from the city and 18 from the county) will be available to see for one last time outside the Forum in a marquee from October 7 to 10, for £2.50 per person or £10 for a family ticket.

GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Tickets for this event, named Hare Today Gone Tomorrow, and details of how to book can be found on the GoGoHares.co.uk website.

And for those really missing the hares then there is good news, as the Wymondham Hare and Pablo the Raffle Hare will stay in their spots until October 6.

The Break team thanked partners David Utting Engineering, Rush Removals, Ridgeons and a team of volunteers who enable the logistics to happen.

GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

If you haven’t had chance to fill in your GoGoHare sticker book, don’t worry - there’s still plenty of time.

The EDP team has teamed up with Break and East of England Co-op to create the album, which flew off the shelves throughout the project.

The 60-page book costs £5 and is a tribute to all the artists, hare sponsors and supporters who have helped create the GoGoHares trails organised by Break and Wild in Art.

There are 233 stickers to collect in all.

GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield GoGo Hares removal. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

You can buy sticker packs for £1, as well as the £5, album at selected EDP and Norwich Evening News offices, Break shops, East of England Co-op stores, One Stop shops and independent retailers, online at www.edp24. co.uk/hares, and by calling 01603 772138.

You can also trade with other GoGoHare fans via facebook, by searching GoGoHare Sticker Swaps.