GoGo before they’re gone! Last chance sticker swap event
PUBLISHED: 08:17 07 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:18 07 September 2018
The event is your last chance to fill your sticker books and find the hares you’re missing!
Langleys Toy Shop will be holding GoGoHare sticker swap events every day until the end of September.
The ground floor shop sell’s children’s toys, including Lego, Playmobil, Schleich and many more unusual items.
Chris Goulding, 54, the manager of Langley’s said: “We will be doing the sticker swaps for as long as people are requesting them.
“The response has been amazing, we thought we’d start the GoGo Hare swap shop after the success of other swap events we have done.”
Vouchers to redeem free stickers will be printed in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News until Saturday September 8.
The GoGoHares sticker albums are still available and cost £5, along with sticker packs for £1.
For more information about the GoGoHares trails, visit www.gogohares.co.uk