Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GoGo before they’re gone! Last chance sticker swap event

PUBLISHED: 08:17 07 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:18 07 September 2018

Michael and Shirley Wright, left, and Katy Walters, hunting through the GoGoHares stickers at the sticker swap event at Langleys Toy Shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Michael and Shirley Wright, left, and Katy Walters, hunting through the GoGoHares stickers at the sticker swap event at Langleys Toy Shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

The event is your last chance to fill your sticker books and find the hares you’re missing!

GoGoHares stickers at the sticker swap event at Langleys Toy Shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGoGoHares stickers at the sticker swap event at Langleys Toy Shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The event is your last chance to fill your sticker books and find the hares you’re missing!

Langleys Toy Shop will be holding GoGoHare sticker swap events every day until the end of September.

The ground floor shop sell’s children’s toys, including Lego, Playmobil, Schleich and many more unusual items.

Chris Goulding, 54, the manager of Langley’s said: “We will be doing the sticker swaps for as long as people are requesting them.

Katy Walters hunts through the GoGoHares stickers at the sticker swap event at Langleys Toy Shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKaty Walters hunts through the GoGoHares stickers at the sticker swap event at Langleys Toy Shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“The response has been amazing, we thought we’d start the GoGo Hare swap shop after the success of other swap events we have done.”

Vouchers to redeem free stickers will be printed in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News until Saturday September 8.

The GoGoHares sticker albums are still available and cost £5, along with sticker packs for £1.

For more information about the GoGoHares trails, visit www.gogohares.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

Trattoria Rustica Italian restaurant in Princes Street in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Popular café at Norwich Prison could be under threat

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Updated: ‘Inconsiderate parking’ sees bus stuck in Norwich for four hours

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Norwich’s Carrow Bridge to close for urgent repairs and council bosses warn further disruption could follow

Carrow Bridge will be closed for urgent repair work. Picture: Denise Bradley

Revamped Norwich shop which breached planning rules should be demolished, says councillor

Councillors will be asked to take enforcement action over the Unthank Road shop redevelopment. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists