Fundraising page for Norwich sportsman who died in chemical plant accident nears £5.000 mark

Rob Cranston, second from left, with wife Claire and sons Owen and Lewis. A fundraising page has been set up in his memory. Picture: Family submit/Go Fund Me Archant

A fundraising page set up in memory of a beloved sportsman and father-of-two has surpassed its original target, and is now nearing £5,000.

The Go Fund Me page was set up by family friend Jack Pye to raise funds for the family of Rob Cranston, who died in an industrial incident at Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road last month.

Its original target was £500, which was topped within hours - with all new goals set since also having been reached.

By Saturday morning, the fundraising page had reached just over £4,700.

On the page, it says funds will make sure Mr Cranston is given a fitting funeral, and support his family.

It is a figure which has been raised by 156 people in just four days.

Mr Pye said: “I’m amazed and so proud of everyone’s efforts for donating and sharing the page. It’s absolutely incredible and the money will go towards such a worthy cause.

“I expected the page to do well, but this just confirms the love everyone had for such a great guy, and his equally lovely family.”

Mr Cranston, 46, was a well-known cricketer, and grew up in the Lakenham area of Norwich. He lived off Hall Road.

Warm tributes have been posted on the fundraising page, including from one person who described him as “such a gentleman”.

Another said he was “one of the nicest people you could know”.

