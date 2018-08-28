Smoking fuel tanker closes A11 junction at Attleborough

Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A smoking fuel tanker has caused police to close off a section of the slip road from the A11 at Attleborough while fire crews investigate.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Fire Service called Norfolk Police to the scene, at the off slip at the junction of the B1077.

A lane has been closed while fire crews deal with a small fire in the engine compartment of the tanker.

Fire service appliances from Attleborough, Wymondham and Thetford, the environmental protection unit and an appliance from Sprowston are at the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: “I think the driver pulled over because he could smell burning. The tanker wasn’t in danger of catching fire and no one was hurt.”