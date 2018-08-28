Search

Smoking fuel tanker closes A11 junction at Attleborough

PUBLISHED: 18:35 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 06 September 2018

Picture: Denise Bradley

A smoking fuel tanker has caused police to close off a section of the slip road from the A11 at Attleborough while fire crews investigate.

Norfolk Fire Service called Norfolk Police to the scene, at the off slip at the junction of the B1077.

A lane has been closed while fire crews deal with a small fire in the engine compartment of the tanker.

Fire service appliances from Attleborough, Wymondham and Thetford, the environmental protection unit and an appliance from Sprowston are at the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: “I think the driver pulled over because he could smell burning. The tanker wasn’t in danger of catching fire and no one was hurt.”

