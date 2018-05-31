‘It happens every minute of every day’ - Charity which supports child victims of sexual abuse to hold open day

An organisation which helps child victims of sexual abuse is holding an open day in a bid to shed light on its work and raise funds to help more children.

Since it was launched in October 2012, Fresh Start - new beginnings (FSNB) has helped more than 1,100 child victims of sexual abuse across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Helping children of all ages from toddlers through to 18-year-olds, the organisation receives referrals from a range of organisations including children’s services, police, child and adolescent mental health services and sexual assault referral centres.

Working with victims on a case by case basis, the charity aims to help young people overcome trauma by getting them to understand what they have been through and give them the tools they need to identify their potential.

Now, FSNB is holding an open day to inform people about the its work and to encourage people to support it by volunteering their time or by fundraising.

Patsy Johnson-Cisse, head of fundraising for FSNB, said: “I think child sexual abuse is something people don’t really talk about however it’s happening every minute of everyday. It’s a subject people rarely discuss and the charity is trying to change that.”

Providing support to victims free of charge, Ms Johnson-Cisse said it costs the charity on average £2,500 to support each child, providing anything from six to 24 sessions with a trained therapist.

The organisation currently has 40 children on its waiting list but hopes that by raising awareness of its work and attracting support it will be able to raise the funds to support more children.

Ms Johnson-Cisse said: “The awareness day is about opening the doors for people to come and find out about the charity. It’s for anybody interested in the work we do or who would like to volunteer and raise money for us.”

The awareness day will take place on Thursday, September 27, from 10am to 2pm in the MS Centre in Hurricane Way, Norwich.

For more information on the work of FSNB visit fsnb.org.uk