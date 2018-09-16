Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Free wellbeing fair to be held in Old Catton

16 September, 2018 - 17:04
The event is being hosted by Old Catton Parish Council at St Margaret’s Church Hall on Tuesday, September 25. Photo: Broadland District Council

The event is being hosted by Old Catton Parish Council at St Margaret’s Church Hall on Tuesday, September 25. Photo: Broadland District Council

Archant

A free wellbeing fair in Old Catton will provide people with advice on everything from cooking nutritious meals to avoiding scams.

The event is being hosted by Old Catton Parish Council at St Margaret’s Church Hall on Tuesday, September 25.

Visitors will be able to take part in a slow cooker workshop which will teach them how to create nutritious and easy home cooked meals.

Those taking part will be given the slow cooker to take away and put into practice at home.

People will also have the chance to speak with local organisations including the Handyperson+ service, The Joy of Food, Norfolk Police, Age UK Norfolk and Carers Matter.

There will also be tips on avoiding scams, budgeting, universal credit and keeping your house warm.

The event is being supported by Broadland District Council.

For more information, contact Old Catton Parish Council on 01603 423880.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body found in River Yare believed to be that of missing man Tony Green

Tony Green. Picture: Margret Green

Six Norfolk police officers assaulted in night of ‘shocking violence’

Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation. Picture Andy Symonds

Hundreds set to attend candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub ower Ibish Peri

Ibish Peri. Photo: Richard Smee

Video: Pub in Norwich’s Golden Triangle set to close

Landlord Oscar Gerdes behind the bar at the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Options for ‘missing link’ to connect NDR to A47 to be revealed

Options for a Western Link, to connect the Northern Distributor Road to the A47 to the west of the city are due to be revealed in November. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide