Free wellbeing fair to be held in Old Catton

A free wellbeing fair in Old Catton will provide people with advice on everything from cooking nutritious meals to avoiding scams.

The event is being hosted by Old Catton Parish Council at St Margaret’s Church Hall on Tuesday, September 25.

Visitors will be able to take part in a slow cooker workshop which will teach them how to create nutritious and easy home cooked meals.

Those taking part will be given the slow cooker to take away and put into practice at home.

People will also have the chance to speak with local organisations including the Handyperson+ service, The Joy of Food, Norfolk Police, Age UK Norfolk and Carers Matter.

There will also be tips on avoiding scams, budgeting, universal credit and keeping your house warm.

The event is being supported by Broadland District Council.

For more information, contact Old Catton Parish Council on 01603 423880.