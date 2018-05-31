Four months to go until EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney ceremony

It is now four months until the ceremony celebrating the region’s unsung heroes starts, and just three months until the applications close.

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney is the annual opportunity to nominate family, friends, colleagues, or anyone else you know who has gone above and beyond.

More than 10 categories encompass a variety of achievements.

Last year outstanding sporting achievement of the year was won by Serena Grace, who was just 14 at the time.

The Notre Dame High School pupil, from Horseford, has competed in county, regional and national level athletics, and has her sights set high for her future.

The three-time county champion hopes to go to university when she leaves Notre Dame, and one day even compete in the Olympics.

Now 15, Serena said: “When I won the award I was really shocked. It was an amazing experience, and it’s been very beneficial to me.

“My favourite is the 100 metre sprint, I just love the adrenaline and the suspense.”

Serena’s mum, Vanessa Butcher said: “When she got the award it was completely exhilarating.”

This year’s awards will be held at The Halls on St Andrew’s Street in Norwich on December 5, and will feature a new category, inspirational person of the year.

The application deadline is October 30 and the judging process will take place throughout November.

Mick Parker, organiser of the awards, said: “We’ve had hundreds of nominations for the most amazing people who reflect what a wonderful county this is.

“We’d encourage people to enter what will be the most stunning and emotional awards yet.”

Categories that nominations can be made for are:

Carer of the year, young person of the year, outstanding sporting achievement, community group or champion, hospital/ambulance hero/heroine, team of the year, search and rescue person of the year, outstanding bravery of the year, fire service person of the year, volunteer of the year, unsung hero/heroine, inspirational person of the year, and police person of the year.

To find out more about Stars 2018 and to make nominations visit www.edp24.co.uk/home/stars