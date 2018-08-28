Search

WATCH: Shocking footage shows van flying through air after crashing at A11 roundabout

PUBLISHED: 15:02 13 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:21 13 September 2018

Footage captures the moment a van flies through the air after crashing into a roundabout on the A11 near Attleborough. Picture SWNS

Footage captures the moment a van flies through the air after crashing into a roundabout on the A11 near Attleborough. Picture SWNS

SWNS

Footage has emerged of a van flying through the air after crashing into a roundabout on the A11.

The footage, caught by a camera on the helmet of motorcyclist Andy Daynes, shows a silver van swerve past a white van on the inside lane before hitting the roundabout at speed.

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed today that officers were called to the incident, at the ‘stag roundabout’ near Attleborough, at 1.00pm on September 1 following reports of a single vehicle RTC.

Three people were injured in the crash and taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment. All have since been discharged.

Footage captures the moment a van flies through the air after crashing into a roundabout on the A11 near Attleborough. Picture SWNS.Footage captures the moment a van flies through the air after crashing into a roundabout on the A11 near Attleborough. Picture SWNS.

Mr Daynes, 35 and from Hingham, said: “I was actually on my motorbike behind him so I saw it all.

“I pulled over along with some other drivers to see if he was OK.

“He had to be cut out of the van - but he seemed to be alright, he wasn’t badly injured.

Footage captures the moment a van flies through the air after crashing into a roundabout on the A11 near Attleborough. Picture SWNS.Footage captures the moment a van flies through the air after crashing into a roundabout on the A11 near Attleborough. Picture SWNS.

“It is quite a bad roundabout, he just didn’t see what was coming because he was going so fast.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said an investigation is ongoing into the incident and the manner of the driving prior to it.

