The most exciting culinary experiences in Norwich this autumn

This September a few lucky people will get to experience airplane food as never before in a new augmented reality experience.

Next month 40 ‘passengers’ will be treated to an immersive theatre experience and five course taster menu, as Norwich Theatre Royal’s Stage Two is transformed into a jet airliner Airbus A380.

Participants will fly over oceans, deserts and rainforests while the food will accompany stories.

Conceived in collaboration with Norwich restaurants Benedicts, Shiki, The Assembly House, Kemp’s and Namaste Village, Gastronomic promises a treat.

Norwich’s food scene has rapidly expanded in recent years, most notably with Norwich Market’s many street food stalls.

For £7.50 people can now take The Great Market walking tours, including tastings, lasting 90 minutes.

For a boozier night, Great British Menu’s Richard Bainbridge will be bringing his one-off four course whisky dinner to The Kitchen at St George’s Distillery on September 17.

Highlights of the £75 dinner will include a broth seasoned with the award-winning Norfolk Parched Whisky and served with Jerusalem artichokes and fresh truffle.

Alternatively, the largest provincial beer festival in the country, Norwich Beer Festival will be offering hundreds of ale varieties at The Halls from October 22-27.

Autumn will see Louis’ Deli in Upper St Giles become Louis’ café by day and Les Garrigues by night (offering an assortment of French wines), as two independent businesses join forces.

New to the city is The Ivy Norwich Brasserie on London Street, which offers regionally inspired cocktails such as Felbrigg Gardens and Iceni Martini, while the more familiar Grosvenor Fish Bar has launched a new High Sea three-tier tea.

On October 13, Porkstock will arrive at Norfolk Showground, the family-friendly event that celebrates local produce, with a line-up including Richard Hughes, chef proprietor of The Assembly House Norwich, and Kate Barmby of The Great British Bake Off.

For a more experimental experience, Norwich Science Festival from October 19-27 is offering several food-based events, such as Bakineering in Space with Andrew Smyth and DNA Extraction from Bananas.